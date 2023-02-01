Delivery rider calls customer out for 90-cent tip, netizens say 'it's better than nothing'

Unhappy with the amount of tips given by a customer, this delivery rider decided to take to social media to complain about it.

But the man ended up getting schooled by netizens, not just on the tipping rule here but about his entitlement mentality.

Taking to TikTok on Tuesday (Jan 31), Sleepingzack said: "A guy gave me 90 cents for delivery on the job.

"Thank you, but please learn about tipping rules in Singapore."

In the comments, several netizens wondered what and whether there is a tipping rule in Singapore.

"Someone please enlighten me," a netizen said.

Other netizens criticised Sleepingzack for being ungrateful.

"This is why I'll always ask for my change, even if it's just 50 cents. I don't want to be shamed on TikTok for it," a netizen said.

Another netizen added that, "I only know this rule: Be appreciative nobody owes u a living".

Meanwhile, this netizen has an answer to what the "tipping rule" is.

One the other hand, a netizen pointed out that making a video to complain about the amount of tips is the TikTok user's right.

AsiaOne has contact Sleepingzack for more information.

Tipping culture in Singapore

On the tipping culture in Singapore, Visit Singapore states that tipping is encouraged when you experience good service - there is already a 10 per cent "service tax" included in some restaurants and hotels here.

Courier services and here have also similar stance on tipping.

"While tipping your drivers is not necessary, it is always appreciated, especially if they have gone out of their way to help you," according to Grab.

Meanwhile, Lalamove also allows customers to tip their drivers using a feature on their mobile app.

In another recent complaint on the amount of tips, another delivery rider took to social media to complain about working in the heavy rain.

Taking to Facebook on Nov last year, Gary Liew also expressed his unhappiness about a $2 tip from a girl who lives in a HDB flat.

The delivery rider also voiced his disgust at some of his customers living in condos and landed properties at Joo Chiat and Geylang who simply told him "thank you"and "safe ride under [the] rain".

In the comments, other riders and netizens called him out for being "entitled", with one saying that "nobody owes you a living".

