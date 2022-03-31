Delivery rider shames pedestrian who did not give way to him along footpath at Ang Mo Kio, gets slammed instead

A cyclist recorded a video where he insulted a woman for allegedly not giving way to him along a footpath at Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8.

The video was posted on SG Road Vigilante's Facebook page and shows the cyclist following the woman.

He says: "This auntie is retarded, says I cannot go through."

30mar2022 ang mo kio ave 8 footpath more and more cases of cyclist demanding pedestrians to give way to them. cyclist... Posted by SG Road Vigilante - SGRV on Wednesday, March 30, 2022

She poses for the camera before he says: "Open up your mask, why you scared? You got no balls?"

He argues with her that the footpath is used by both pedestrians and cyclists and calls her an "idiot".

When she gestures for him to push his bicycle, he says: "What push, push? Go to school, study so hard, stupid.

"Find fault with a food delivery guy, very good."

As she walks away from him to cross a road, he shouts at her: "So you're afraid, no guts."

Although the cyclist took the video to shame the woman, netizens slammed him instead for giving cyclists a bad reputation. Some added the woman should have recorded him as well.