From 24 to 18: Drivers to face lower demerit point threshold from Jan 2027

Drivers, take note: the demerit points system you're familiar with will be getting a little more strict come January 2027.

Under the revised Driver Improvement Points System (DIPS), the number of demerit points that can be accumulated before suspension will drop from 24 to 18, said the Singapore Police Force on Friday (July 31).

DIPS is more commonly known as the demerit points system.

This comes amid an increase in road fatalities of about five per cent, front 142 deaths in 2024 to 149 in 2025 - the highest within a decade.

Road injuries have also risen by 6.6 per cent from 9,342 in 2024 to 9,955 in 2025.

Drivers face lower threshold

Under the revised rules, non-probationary motorists who rack up 18 demerit points within 24 months will face licence suspension.

Under the revised DIPS, the first suspension period will increase from 12 weeks to four months, while subsequent suspensions will also be increased.

A third suspension will be increased from a year's duration to two, while fourth suspensions onwards will be for five years.

A suspension for a year or more will still invalidate a motorist's driving license.

While the current DIPS offers two educational courses to improve motorists' driving mindset and behaviour, only one will remain come January.

The Safe Driving Course has shown minimal impact on improving driving behaviour, and the traffic police will discontinue the course from Jan 1, 2027.

Motorists who have received offers for the course must complete it by Dec 31, 2026.

The remaining course, known as the DIPS Retraining Course, offers motorists the chance to reduce their suspension period from four months to six weeks upon completion, but only for their first suspension.

For those who have just started their driving journey and are on probation, the revised DIPS also tightens the demerit point threshold for them from 13 to 12.

One-time demerit point deduction

Following changes to the DIPS threshold, up to six demerit points and one demerit point will be deducted from non-probationary and probationary motorists respectively as of December 31, 2026.

Should a motorist's demerit points be deducted below zero, the deduction will instead be applied to any offences committed before Jan 1, 2027.

Second Minister for Foreign and Home Affairs Sim Ann stressed that the revised DIPS will "deter motorists from unsafe driving".

She added: "We urge every motorist to reset their driving habits and mindset ahead of the new Dips coming into effect on Jan 1, 2027, and also urge all road users - not just motorists - to obey traffic rules for everyone's safety and well-being."

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khooyihang@asiaone.com