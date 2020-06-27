Democratic Progressive Party drops out of GE2020

Following Singaporeans First's announcement on June 25 that the party will be dissolved, another opposition party said on Saturday (June 27) that it would not be contesting in the upcoming General Election.

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) explained in a statement that the decision was made so as to avoid three-cornered fights.

DPP — led by secretary-general Hamim Aliyas — had earlier announced intentions to contest in the Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC, Marymount SMC, and Kebun Baru SMC.

However, opposition parties Singapore People's Party will also take their fight to Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC, while Progress Singapore Party (PSP) has set its eye on Marymount and Kebun Baru SMCs.

"The DPP fully supports the informal alliance between the Reform Party, People's Power Party and ourselves to continue to participate in Singapore's democracy process," Hamim said in the statement.

"We wish the participating opposition political parties well and trust that the electorate would exercise their rights to vote well."

Representatives had done a walkabout in the Marymount constituency, meeting residents and giving out flyers, as recent as June 21.

Walkabout June 2020 DPP was at Marymount SMC this morning. We walkabout the estate, meeting residents and giving out... Posted by Democratic Progressive Party-Singapore on Saturday, June 20, 2020

