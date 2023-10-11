'Desperate measures were needed': Woman sends message begging Foodpanda rider to help catch cockroach in flat

When you are terrified of cockroaches but have to get rid of it, who do you call for help?

For TikTok user Germainlce, she turned to a food delivery rider for aid after realising that she was all alone at home with a cockroach.

Germainlce took to TikTok on Monday (Oct 9) to share about her ordeal.

As someone afraid of bugs, she said she was horrified when she spotted a cockroach crawling on the floor of her living room early Monday morning.

Feeling helpless as she was alone at home, Germainlce shared that there was no one available that she could ask for help.

But thankfully, this woman had a Foodpanda order that was on the way to her place.

"I've never asked for extra favours when ordering food, but desperate measures were needed," she said in the video.

She messaged the delivery rider Desmond, asking him if he would help her to do so. This was at about 3.30am.

Sharing the screenshot of the conversation, this woman sent the rider images of where the cockroach was so that he could catch it.

As soon as he arrived at her house, GermainIce said she passed the amused rider a can of insecticide to spray at the insect but he said "use tissue can already".

GermainIce said she heaved a sigh of relief when the rider successfully got rid of the cockroach.

She wrote: "Just nice he's not scared of cockroaches. Really damn heng."

Grateful that the rider came to her rescue, GermainIce said that she wanted to tip him.

But she realised that she was unable to do so via the app after the delivery was done.

"I really wanted to tip him. He help me throw rubbish somemore," she said.

Thanking Desmond for his kind assistance, she wrote: "Thank you Foodpanda rider Desmond, my saviour, for your efficiency. You, your family and descendants will be blessed. "

Despite the ordeal with the cockroach, GermainIce said that her food remained piping hot.

Netizens praised the rider for going above and beyond to assist Germaine in getting rid of the cockroach. A user even said: "Foodpanda my fav delivery app now!"

Many also found GermaineIce's story comical with a user even jokingly commenting: "If delivery rider cannot help, can resort to the Quest app."

Quest is an app that allow users to hire people to run errands.

Some also tagged Foodpanda in hopes that Desmond would be rewarded for his actions. A user commented: "Cockroach-fearing people all over need such fearless heroes."

AsiaOne has reached out to GermaineIce and Foodpanda for comment.

