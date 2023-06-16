Deterring queue-cutters? Man spotted driving at Woodlands Checkpoint with door wide open

It is bad enough to be stuck in a horrendous traffic jam along the Causeway, but worse when other drivers cut the queue.

And it seems that some motorists here are thinking of new ideas to deter these inconsiderate drivers.

In a video posted on SG Road Vigilante Facebook group on June 16, a driver left his car door wide open while cruising towards Woodlands Checkpoint, leaving many quite perplexed.

The caption in the post read: "Driving with door open to prevent queue cutting?"

In agreement that the driver might have deliberately left the car door open, many netizens flooded the comments section praising the driver's tactic.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook/SG Road Vigilante

On the other hand, many made light of the situation with some suggesting the car door was deliberately left open to get rid of the smell of durians.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook/SG Road Vigilante

Drivers spotted moving barricades to cut queue at Causeway

Separately, in a Facebook video posted on June 14, a black Singapore-registered Mercedes could be seen slipping through a gap in the barricades separating the lanes over at the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) complex heading towards Johor.

In the video, he could be seen taking a road cone, which he presumably moved to let his car pass through, and places it back at the barricade gap.

"Power," said the video caption.

In another Facebook post uploaded on the same day, the driver of a Singapore-registered blue Honda Fit was seen doing something similar near CIQ too.

In the comments, some angry netizens condemned the drivers' behaviour, with some even saying that they should be banned from entering JB.

ALSO READ: Man cuts into lane after crossing Tuas Second Link to JB, flashes Malaysian passport at 'Singapore' driver

