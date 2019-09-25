Did someone order extra blessings? Foodpanda rider spotted stealing Tua Pek Kong from altar

Not only does he deliver — but he also takes.

Instead of taking meals to hungry customers, a foodpanda rider was seen stealing right before the eyes of Gods and Goddesses.

To be precise, he took several statues of Chinese deities from an altar in a car park and stuffed them into his food delivery bag.

Among the stolen items was an effigy of the God of Prosperity Tua Pek Kong, a Facebook post said. Perhaps the rider needed extra protection while cycling on the road?

In CCTV footage posted on Facebook, the deliveryman is seen looking around for passers-by before making off with his divine loot on a bicycle on Sept 21. It is unknown where the incident took place.

Facebook users were quick to come up with witty comments. One wrote: "First we have GrabShoes, now we have PanGoda," while another expressed her intrigue: "I really want to know why he took Tua Pek Kong away."

The commentary from people watching the CCTV footage in the video was just as amusing.

"Maybe he's selling the statues," a man can be heard saying. "Very bad ah, this guy. Why ah?" a woman chimed in.

In response to the video, a foodpanda spokesperson told AsiaOne: "foodpanda has a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to unlawful activities."

"Any riders found guilty of related offences are immediately ceased as service providers."

The company is now assisting the relevant authorities in investigating the matter, he added.

As bizarre as it may be, the deliveryman's far from being the only altar thief.

Last year, two statues made of gold were stolen from a temple in Penang, cash from a donation box also went missing.

A 70-year-old man in Singapore was jailed that same year after he was caught stealing cash from donation boxes in a temple. In 2009, he was jailed for pulling the same trick at a church.

lamminlee@asiaone.com