Did someone order extra blessings? Foodpanda rider spotted stealing Tua Pek Kong from altar

PHOTO: Facebook/All Singapore Stuff
Lam Min Lee
Lam Min Lee
AsiaOne

Not only does he deliver — but he also takes.

Instead of taking meals to hungry customers, a foodpanda rider was seen stealing right before the eyes of Gods and Goddesses. 

To be precise, he took several statues of Chinese deities from an altar in a car park and stuffed them into his food delivery bag.

Among the stolen items was an effigy of the God of Prosperity Tua Pek Kong, a Facebook post said. Perhaps the rider needed extra protection while cycling on the road?

In CCTV footage posted on Facebook, the deliveryman is seen looking around for passers-by before making off with his divine loot on a bicycle on Sept 21. It is unknown where the incident took place.

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=761119044336955

Facebook users were quick to come up with witty comments. One wrote: "First we have GrabShoes, now we have PanGoda," while another expressed her intrigue: "I really want to know why he took Tua Pek Kong away."

The commentary from people watching the CCTV footage in the video was just as amusing.

"Maybe he's selling the statues," a man can be heard saying. "Very bad ah, this guy. Why ah?" a woman chimed in.

In response to the video, a foodpanda spokesperson told AsiaOne: "foodpanda has a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to unlawful activities." 

"Any riders found guilty of related offences are immediately ceased as service providers."

The company is now assisting the relevant authorities in investigating the matter, he added.

As bizarre as it may be, the deliveryman's far from being the only altar thief.

Last year, two statues made of gold were stolen from a temple in Penang, cash from a donation box also went missing.

A 70-year-old man in Singapore was jailed that same year after he was caught stealing cash from donation boxes in a temple. In 2009, he was jailed for pulling the same trick at a church.

lamminlee@asiaone.com

More about
Food delivery services Theft/Burglary

TRENDING

China auntie opens plane emergency door because it was too stuffy
China auntie opens plane emergency door because it was too stuffy
Condom deliveryman in China sued over pregnancy
Condom deliveryman in China sued over pregnancy
Did someone order extra blessings? Foodpanda rider spotted stealing Tua Pek Kong from altar
Did someone order extra blessings? Foodpanda rider spotted stealing Tua Pek Kong from altar
Singapore&#039;s home sales soar in one of the world&#039;s hottest real estate markets, driven by demand by Hong Kong, China investors
Singapore's home sales soar in one of the world's hottest real estate markets, driven by demand by Hong Kong, China investors
Vicki Zhao smitten by local &#039;Ah Ge&#039; Li Nanxing as a young girl
Vicki Zhao smitten by local 'Ah Ge' Li Nanxing as a young girl
I visited 3 co-living spaces in Singapore and think it&#039;s more worth it than renting a HDB flat
I visited 3 co-living spaces in Singapore and think it's more worth it than renting a HDB flat
Rosamund Kwan looks old at 57th birthday party, netizen calls her &#039;scary&#039; and a &#039;witch&#039;
Rosamund Kwan looks old at 57th birthday party, netizen calls her 'scary' and a 'witch'
If divorced, who gets the house in Singapore?
If divorced, who gets the house in Singapore?
Li Ronghao calls himself &#039;saviour of the ugly&#039; after criticisms over marriage registration photo
Li Ronghao calls himself 'saviour of the ugly' after criticisms over marriage registration photo
Is it worth it to upsize your bubble tea? Facebook user lets you know which brand offers the most value for money
Is it worth it to upsize your bubble tea? Facebook user lets you know which brand offers the most value for money
Video of PMA rider propping feet up against MRT door leads to all sorts of sentiments from netizens
Video of PMA rider propping feet up against MRT door leads to all sorts of sentiments from netizens
&#039;Najib gave Islamic notes go-ahead&#039;
'Najib gave Islamic notes go-ahead'

LIFESTYLE

McDonald&#039;s launches new Grilled Chicken Sandwich, cheaper fares on Scoot &amp; other deals this week
We tried McDonald's new Grilled Chicken Sandwich, and we'd order it again
7 scenic spots being ruined by Instagram tourists, from Paris to Hong Kong
7 scenic spots being ruined by Instagram tourists, from Paris to Hong Kong
10 signs that you&#039;re too hard on your child
10 signs that you're too hard on your child
Haze in Singapore: Why babies, toddlers, preschoolers and primary school children need not wear N95 mask
Haze in Singapore: Why babies and young children need not wear N95 mask

Home Works

A tidy Muji-style jumbo HDB in Ang Mo Kio
A tidy Muji-style jumbo HDB in Ang Mo Kio
How to keep your bathroom clean longer
How to keep your bathroom clean longer
8 trendy Taobao buys to make your home look the way you want
8 trendy Taobao buys to make your home look the way you want
Whistling windows: How to prevent and fix narrow gaps on aluminium windows?
Whistling windows: How to prevent and fix narrow gaps on aluminium windows?

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

4-year-old M&#039;sian girl breaks leg after falling from ferris wheel
4-year-old M'sian girl breaks leg after falling from ferris wheel
Baby wrongly aborted in Seoul after doctor mixes up patients
Baby wrongly aborted in Seoul after doctor mixes up patients
Yeo Jin-goo fears bugs more than ghosts in real life
Yeo Jin-goo fears bugs more than ghosts in real life
Chinese student throws alleged bully off 4th floor of school building
Chinese student throws alleged bully off 4th floor of school building

SERVICES