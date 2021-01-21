Did Tan Chuan-jin swipe right on your Tinder profile? MP says that's not him

If you are on Tinder, you may have seen Tan Chuan-jin swipe right on your profile. But since when did he go by the alias Ben Tan?

Well, your potential beau ain't him, the Speaker of Parliament clarified on his social media on Thursday (Jan 21).

Tks to xxx for flagging this up and reporting it...wonder how many right swipes Ben received 🤔🤣 (not that I know anything abt Tinder from experience...😬) Posted by Tan Chuan-Jin on Wednesday, January 20, 2021

He thanked an anonymous user who had informed him of his questionable double and proceeded to openly ponder the number of swipe rights his imposter might have gotten.

According to the screenshots he posted, Tan's alternate identity enjoys yoga, hiking, swimming and is a pawrent to a mischievous little feline, a profile that netizens couldn't help point out as "a good catch".

Some couldn't help but notice the perpetrator might have beef against Tan too. The name "Ben Tan" sounds remarkably similar to the Chinese insult ben dan, which translates to "dumb egg".

While a netizen suggested that Tan should create his own account so that no one could steal his identity on the platform, it's highly unlikely the married minister would join in on the swiping fun at all.

Ben isn't the first catfish account to have taken on the appearance of one of Singapore's ministers. Just last year, Baey Yam Keng warned netizens of several scammers who used his identity to ask for money.

When he asked why they were using his photos, one of the impostor accounts replied, "I'm hustling on this quarantine sir," before deactivating.

