'Did y'all not receive the calendar invite?' TikTok users wonder why Singaporeans still masked outdoors

Despite the initial furore following Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's announcement about masks being optional outdoors, that excitement certainly didn't seem to carry through on the day itself.

Several TikTok users who were out and about on Tuesday (March 29) - day 1 of relaxed Covid-19 restrictions - were puzzled to find that many Singaporeans continued keeping their masks on.

Some, like TikTok user Xueyay, were excited to be going maskless and being able to take in the fresh outdoor air.

Walking around Chinatown surrounded by people wearing masks, she wondered if she got the date wrong and asked "did y'all not receive the calendar invite", on her post.

TikTokers Nicole Choo and funnypunjabiguy both felt like they had committed crimes for walking around without masks.

TikTok user Jiaqitjq, while walking around CBD, made a rather interesting observation about how most of those who were maskless were "angmoh" (a Hokkien term for 'Caucasian') people.

Netizens, on the other hand, were quick to explain why they chose to keep their masks on despite them being optional.

