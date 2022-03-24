'Breathe the fresh air, my friend': Singaporeans celebrate further easing of Covid-19 rules

Claudia Tan
AsiaOne
PHOTO: AsiaOne

Singaporeans have much to cheer about on today (March 24), as Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced further easing of Covid-19 measures

Among the new rules, the one that has resonated with netizens the most is how wearing a mask is no longer compulsory when one is outdoors. 

PHOTO: Screengrab/Reddit

And of course, no one has forgotten the infamous 'Badge Lady'.

Getting some fresh air aside, other reasons for celebration is the increase in group size from five to 10 people as well as the lifting of the current 10.30pm cut-off on alcohol sales and consumption.

