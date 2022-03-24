'Breathe the fresh air, my friend': Singaporeans celebrate further easing of Covid-19 rules

Singaporeans have much to cheer about on today (March 24), as Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced further easing of Covid-19 measures.

Among the new rules, the one that has resonated with netizens the most is how wearing a mask is no longer compulsory when one is outdoors.

Is the whole Singapore cheering when PM Lee mention no mask outdoors? pic.twitter.com/D8Z0gq5Et7 — nom nom hASHbrown (@hASHbrownLEY) March 24, 2022

Thank you PM lee for curing my acne with this no mask outdoor thing I will vote pap next election — malone (@palonemun) March 24, 2022

PHOTO: Screengrab/Reddit

And of course, no one has forgotten the infamous 'Badge Lady'.

pov you're heading out on 29 mar with no mask on to meet your friends pic.twitter.com/5laZY7mYVF — YEOLO™ (@tzehern_) March 24, 2022

Getting some fresh air aside, other reasons for celebration is the increase in group size from five to 10 people as well as the lifting of the current 10.30pm cut-off on alcohol sales and consumption.

Alcohol consumption after 1030pm & no masks outdoor. This was all we were waiting for. — ᴀʀᴀᴠɪɴᴅ (@Aravind_Raviii) March 24, 2022

No more VTL, alcohol after 10.30, masks outdoors , group sizes of 10. Did I die and wake up in heaven ?! — 𝒥 ✨ (@jeevzxcy) March 24, 2022

