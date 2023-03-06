Diner calls Deliveroo 'ridiculous' over mouldy food, netizens say he's barking up wrong tree

Upset that he had received mouldy food, one disgruntled diner took to social media to rant about Deliveroo's "redundant" customer support team, who allegedly refused to give him a refund after he filed the complaint.

The diner, who did not reveal his identity, wrote that he had ordered a salad from Green Monster Salads in Katong via Deliveroo.

To his horror, he opened up the packaging to find that the chicken in his salad was inedible.

"I contacted the live chat immediately, and Deliveroo's customer service asked me for the photo of [the food] together with the receipt.

"I did so accordingly and yet they replied that they were unable to refund me."

He further reasoned that the mould on the food looked to be more than a day old, and thus could not understand why the delivery platform "refused to reach out to the [restaurant]" so that he could get a refund.

In his post, he said that "Deliveroo is ridiculous and definitely the worst ever food delivery app".

Dismayed as he was, netizens in the post's comments didn't sympathise with him, but rather felt that he should have contacted the restaurant directly instead of taking the issue up with Deliveroo.

Another also suggested that he approach the restaurant to get a replacement meal.

According to Deliveroo's website, customers who find something wrong with their order can use the Help function in the Deliveroo app to speak to their customer service team.

The website however, does not mention the circumstances in which refunds are given.

AsiaOne has contacted Deliveroo and Green Monster Salad for more information.

Woman says $3.20 compensation for spilt drink is 'not enough'

Last month, a woman took to Facebook group Complaint Singapore to voice her grievances about how her Foodpanda rider had split three-quarters of the milk tea which she ordered from Subway.

After contacting the customer service agent on the delivery app, Yvonne Lim said she was only offered a 20-cent refund for the order, and a $3 voucher.

Although several netizens felt that the food delivery platform had given her sufficient compensation for the inconvenience, Lim argued that it wasn't fair, as the voucher could only be utilised if she made another order on the app.

She also shared that she had topped up $4.10 to get the drink and a pack of chips and hence, would prefer a refund.

"They should refund me [for] the drinks. I don't want the voucher," Lim said.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, Foodpanda said that they have since reached out to Lim to resolve the issue.

