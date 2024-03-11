Diner complains about missing ingredients from mini wok, Sengkang stall manager responds

One woman ordered a mini wok dish, expecting to see a generous serving of ingredients inside the soup.

But she claimed that her $6.50 meal at a food court in Seletar Mall only had one fishball and one small meatball.

Taking to Facebook group Complaint Singapore on March 2, the diner said what she received at Xiao Guo Mian (transliteration) was different from the photo displayed on the signboard.

She was also dissatisfied with her $2 canned drink.

"Other ingredients in the picture had gone missing," the woman said as she shared a photo of her food, adding that she did not receive a cup of ice with her drink.

"The aunty at the cashier was fierce and rude. What kind of service standard is this?"

After the Facebook post had gone viral, a Shin Min Daily News reporter visited the stall and ordered the same mini wok dish.

At first glance, there were no eggs or minced meat in the soup. But when reporter stirred the soup with a spoon, she found eggs, minced meat and pork liver inside.

Speaking to the Chinese evening daily, the stall manager said that the amount of ingredients in each portion is fixed in accordance with the stall's practice.

"If diners tell us that what they receive is different from the photo, we would explain the reason to them," he said. "But if they make an online complaint, there's nothing we can do."

The stall manager added that if diners are unsatisfied with the portion size, they can pay to get more ingredients, such as three fishballs for $2.

He also told 8world that his employee working on the day of the incident might have been too busy and gave the diner fewer ingredients in her order.

The manager said his stall welcomes the diner back anytime and promised a free bowl of noodles as compensation.

"I believe my staff didn't mean it," he said.

"If we missed out any ingredient, regular customers would tell us directly. We'd immediately apologise and cook them a new bowl."

