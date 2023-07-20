Diner finds multiple cockroaches in yakiniku restaurant, says staff 'showed no concern or accountability'

A Stomp contributor's dining experience was ruined by the presence of cockroaches at a yakiniku restaurant in Cuppage Plaza.

Stomp contributor John shared with Stomp that he visited Yakiniku-Oh on July 15 at about 4pm.

"Despite the initial appeal of the food and the quality of the meat, my enjoyment was completely overshadowed by the presence of cockroaches," he said.

"To my dismay, it wasn't just a single cockroach, there were multiple, with at least two or three scurrying around.

"Despite this disgusting situation, the management of the restaurant showed no concern or accountability.

"They didn't even have the decency to offer us any form of compensation or discount for subjecting us to such an unhygienic dining environment.

"It's incredibly disappointing that a restaurant would prioritise their profit over the health and satisfaction of their customers."

In response to a Stomp query, an SFA spokesman said that the agency is investigating the matter.

"As part of the enquiry and gathering of evidence, SFA may engage the feedback provider for more details and will not hesitate to take enforcement action if sufficient evidence has been obtained," the spokesman said.

"Food safety is a joint responsibility.

"While SFA puts in place and enforces the regulatory measures, food operators must play their part by adhering to good food hygiene and preparation practices.

"Members of the public who come across any potentially errant food operator should report to SFA via the online feedback form."

