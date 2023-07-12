'Thought it was fish bone': Woman finds 'metal string' in Korean food from Yishun Park Hawker Centre

While others may find string beans or string cheese in their dishes, this woman found a "metal string" instead.

That's what happened to Facebook user Evelyn Tan as she was chowing down on Korean food from Yishun Park Hawker Centre, causing her to air her confusion on Facebook group Complaint Singapore yesterday (July 11).

"Can someone tell me what this is?" Tan began, confused. "A metal string was found in my food."

She shared that she had bought her food from a Korean food stall at the hawker centre at around 7.30pm and had gone halfway through the dish before she found the foreign object in it.

"Eaten halfway and thought it was fish bone," she added.

Tan also expressed uncertainty about her discovery: "Took it out to see and realised it looked like a metal string from the sponge they use to wash dishes? Or is it something else?"

Comments on Tan's post suggest that the metal string is from a steel wool wire mesh dish scrubber — however, some netizens were also concerned with the risk that this poses.

"Please report to NEA (National Environment Agency), it's dangerous if kids had eaten the food," a user commented.

Another user felt that there was little proof that the wire was indeed from her dish, casting doubts.

"Still no proof," the user said. "People can take [pictures of a] dead cockroach and post."

While finding strange objects in your meals can certainly be off-putting, so too is finding them in your drinks.

Last month, a woman and her daughter drank from a can of Coke bought from the e-commerce site Shopee.

"It tasted weird, so we decided to pour out the contents before we throw it into the dustbin," she shared on Facebook.

To her dismay, she found a "black substance" in her drink and took a photo of it placed on the lid of the can.

She continued: "Honestly, we were traumatised and felt like vomiting right away.

"I wouldn't know what that thing is [as we were] too traumatised to even investigate further."

AsiaOne has reached out to Tan and YPHC's management company, Timbre Group, for comment.

