Diner left with bloodied lip after walking into glass wall at Raffles City's Putien outlet

While leaving a restaurant to use the toilet, a diner at a Putien restaurant slammed head-first into a clearly well-cleaned glass wall, causing her lips to swell and bleed.

The accident happened on May 1 at 3.45pm, at the outlet in Raffles City.

The Putien restaurant chain specialises in dishes from the coastal town of Putian in southeast Fujian, China.

In an interview with Shin Min Daily News, the woman, who only wanted to be known as Xu, shared that after ordering her food, she wanted to use the toilet.

After a waiter told her to exit the eatery and turn right, the 53-year-old said: "When I was walking out of the restaurant, I suddenly bumped head-first into the glass wall.

"My lips were bleeding on the spot and half my face swelled up afterwards."

Xu claimed that she could not see the glass wall, and was not using her mobile phone at that time.

"The restaurant manager attended to me immediately and advised me to seek medical treatment at a clinic next door," the first-time diner at Putien said.

She added that she did not do so since she felt that her injuries were not serious.

Although Xu said that the restaurant gave her several dishes for free and offered her a 10 per cent discount, the diner said that she is still concerned that there would be children or elderly folks who would bump into the glass wall.

"I just hope the restaurant will take this seriously and put up a sign to remind the public to be careful," she said, adding that she is still in pain from her injuries.

In an interview with Shin Min Daily News, a restaurant manager from Putien shared that anti-collision bars should have been installed in front of the glass walls.

But since it was a long holiday, the contractor was unable to do so in time.

While apologising for the accident, he said: "We usually put several chairs in front of the glass wall, but we moved them away as there were many diners."

Barriers have since been set up in front of the glass wall near the exit in the restaurant, Shin Min Daily News reported.

