Diner who refused to pay for 'not an Irish duck' returns to restaurant to explain

After refusing to pay for 'not an Irish duck', the diner later returned to the restaurant, Tung Lok Group said.

In an Instagram post shared on March 24, the company wrote that the man was at Duckland at Paya Lebar Quarter the previous day to settle the $35 bill for a half-sized Roast Irish duck.

But why did this 'duck guru' walk out of the restaurant in his earlier visit?

Tung Lok Group explained: "He recalled having visited another branch about two years ago and remembered the Irish duck to be fattier then.

"Hence he doubted that the duck he ordered this time was from Ireland."

It added, the dish they serve now is less fatty because it has reduced the amount of fat in the ducks following technology improvements in cooking and customer feedback.

Tung Lok Group had clarified in an Instagram post on March 23 that their roast ducks are from Ireland's Silver Hill Farm.

"We are irked that half a duck has gone to waste, and consider this an outright sabotage," the restaurant chain said at that time, adding that they would be making a police report.

However, some netizens felt that Tung Lok Group was over-reacting over a small incident, considering that the man did not consume the food.

While thanking the man for his sincerity in returning to pay the bill, Tung Lok Group clarified in their latest Instagram post that no police report was made.

