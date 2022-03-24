Tung Lok Group roasts diner for refusing to pay over 'not an Irish duck' claim, gets flamed by netizens instead

When restaurant chain Tung Lok Group posted on Instagram about a diner that ordered a duck at its restaurant but then refused to pay, the group certainly didn't expect the brickbats that ensued.

The chain posted on Wednesday (March 23) with a video and pictures about a diner who ordered a half-sized Roast Irish duck at Duckland that afternoon.

It wrote that this 'duck guru' who ordered the duck at the restaurant in Paya Lebar Quarter was not impressed when the dish was served.

"He took a quick look at it and summoned our service staff. He insisted that the duck served was not an Irish duck," Tung Lok Group wrote.

Despite the restaurant manager's assurances that it was indeed an Irish duck, the unsatisfied man walked out of the restaurant without paying for his meal, claimed the group.

The group posted that their roast ducks are from Ireland's Silver Hill Farm.

The Tung Lok Group wrote: "We are irked that half a duck has gone to waste, and consider this an outright sabotage."

The group said they are sharing the information and CCTV footage as a warning to fellow restaurants and business owners to keep a lookout for this person.

"We will be making a police report and he can expect a visit from the authorities for leaving the restaurant without paying for his food order," the group added.

However instead of words of support, the group found itself receiving brickbats from netizens who felt that they were over-reacting for wanting to lodge a police report over a small affair, considering that the man did not consume the food.

One user said that the restaurant's post 'reflects poorly on u instead of the man' while another said 'shame on you TungLok, or whoever that's managing the social media. It's only $35 and he didn't even eat it. bad publicity.'

Other netizens, however, criticised the man for ducking out on paying the bill but one countered, 'What will you do, if you encounter such customer. Share with us, please.'

AsiaOne has reached out to Tung Lok Group for more information.

