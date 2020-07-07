Discussing molest, PAP's Jessica Tan reveals she had similar incidents

Minister for Law and Home Affairs K Shanmugam and his People's Action Party (PAP) colleague Jessica Tan went on Facebook Live on July 6 and shared how the government has protected women and other vulnerable groups against sexual and domestic violence on an episode of Straight Talk with PAP.

During a discussion about the culture of victim-blaming and how women are often told that they were courting trouble based on how they dressed, Tan revealed that she had brushes with sexual assault before. She did not elaborate on specific details other than clarifying that she was "absolutely not dressed provocatively".

[WATCH] Join Minister K. Shanmugam, together with Ms Jessica Tan and President of the Singapore Council of Women’s... Posted by People's Action Party on Monday, July 6, 2020

"I've had incidents myself and I couldn't believe how I reacted. I was upset with myself for reacting the way I did. I froze, unlike you," Tan said to fellow panellist Junie Foo, the president of the Singapore Council of Women's Organisations (SCWO).

Foo had earlier identified as a molest victim and described how a man brushed against her on a train in Japan before she pushed him away.

Tan, who is standing in East Coast GRC this general election, elaborated: "I froze. And I have a very loud voice. And I am very good at being able to push somebody aside. The fact is I froze. You just don't expect it, and when it happens, then you ask yourself, 'Wow, is that the way I behaved? I should have done something.'"

As for Shanmugam, he stated that people "should move away from this notion somehow it's your (the victim) fault".

He said: "In Singapore, it's a woman's business how she dresses and really it's not an excuse to say she dressed provocatively and therefore was asking for trouble.

"That must be the stand we take and that must be how the law is applied."

Earlier in the episode, Shanmugam also confirmed that there are enhanced penalties in place, as well as new measures (like the Protection from Harassment Act) and processes, for victims of violence and sex-related crimes.

"Singaporeans want the penalties to be tough. They want enforcement. They want a safe society. And that is one of the reasons we enhanced the penalties because the law signals what behaviour is acceptable and we will punish," he said.

And he also reiterated that the law protects victims of violence regardless of their gender identities or sexual orientation.

"The law has always made it an offence to assault or be violent towards anyone, regardless of gender and regardless of sexual identities. It's not as if you can beat up a person because he is, or she is, LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer)," he affirmed.

bryanlim@asiaone.com