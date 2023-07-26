'Disgusting': Customer spots cockroaches crawling on cashier counter at Giant outlet in Woodlands

Wouldn't it bug you too?

Cockroaches were spotted on a cashier counter at a Giant supermarket in Woodlands on Saturday evening (July 22).

A Stomp contributor shared a video showing insects moving about on what appeared to be an unmanned cashier counter.

"I saw cockroaches crawling at the cashier's when I visited the Giant outlet at Woodlands North Plaza," said the Stomp contributor.

"Disgusting."

Giant is operated by the DFI Retail Group.

In response to a Stomp query, a DFI Retail Group spokesman said: 'The health and safety of our customers is a top priority at DFI Retail Group (DFI).

"Upon being made aware of the issue, we have conducted a thorough sanitisation of the area and contacted pest control.

"DFI have, and have always had, a robust pest control programme in place where our contractors come by regularly to our stores for inspection.

"Following this isolated incident, we have activated our pest control team to do another round of thorough checks today and have increased the cleaning frequency of our cashier counters."

"Please be assured that we are taking all possible measures to avoid incidents of this nature in the future."

