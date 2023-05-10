FairPrice calls in pest control after shopper found cockroach in sushi at Shaw Plaza outlet

Takeaways meals are convenient, but don't forget to check your food before grabbing it off the shelves.

One customer recently learnt this after finding a cockroach in a box of aburi sushi from the FairPrice outlet in Shaw Plaza.

A photo of the unappetising discovery was shared in Sgfollowsall's Telegram group on Monday (May 8).

The images show an insect lodged near the bottom of the box.

Labels on the sushi box showed that it was packed on Monday and must be consumed within the same day, with a marked down price of $6.80.

PHOTO: Telegram/Sgfollowsall

Pest control called in

In response to AsiaOne's queries, a FairPrice Group spokesperson shared that the incident occurred at the sushi counter of their Shaw Plaza outlet on May 8.

Since the discovery, all sushi products from that batch were discarded.

The supermarket also underwent a thorough cleaning and sanitisation of the area, with pest control professionals inspecting and treating the area.

"Food safety is of paramount importance to FairPrice Group, and we take this matter very seriously," said the spokesperson.

The supermarket chain is currently reviewing the matter with their vendor to ensure that this matter does not happen again.

"We are sorry for the public concern this may have caused and would like to reassure our customers that we are fully committed to adhering strictly to food safety regulations and taking all necessary means to provide our customers with safe and wholesome food," FairPrice said.

Cockroach found in wanton noodles

In a separate incident on April 26, a woman found a cockroach in her wanton noodles from a food court in Toa Payoh.

She informed the stall holder of the discovery but instead of apologising, he raised his voice and accused her of putting the cockroach in her food so she could get a refund.

He eventually gave the woman a refund but taunted her by saying: "Wah, eat until so little then ask me to refund."

SFA said it is investigating the incident and added: "Members of the public who come across such incidents should report to SFA via the online feedback form."

ALSO READ: Woman finds 2 roaches in package of canned milk

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.

melissateo@asiaone.com