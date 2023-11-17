Dispute or accident? Bedok resident hits neighbour's laundry rack with bamboo pole repeatedly

Instead of airing dirty laundry, this resident may have decided to use their laundry in a different manner.

A resident in a Bedok HDB was recorded swinging their laundry pole at their upstairs neighbour's laundry rack, hitting it multiple times, according to a video posted to Singapore Incidents on Monday (Nov 13).

In the video, a resident on the sixth floor can be seen tilting a laundry pole - which still has clothes on it - almost vertically, swinging it and hitting the laundry rack above.

Speaking to Stomp, a netizen commented: "Look at the resident on the sixth floor. He or she used the bamboo pole to poke the neighbour above on the seventh floor. May be a neighbour dispute?"

A passer-by reportedly happened to catch the incident on camera on Nov 8 at around 5pm.

Some netizens felt it was an accident, however, stating that it doesn't look like it was done "on purpose".

"Don't be a fool," another netizen said. "The blanket or bed sheet [the resident is hanging] is too long, so have to bring it up higher."

However, some users also felt that resident on the sixth floor was "signalling something".

"Seventh floor probably hung dripping wet clothes over the sixth floor laundry which was almost dried," a user opined. "Happens to me sometimes with some upstairs neighbour."

'Raining' rubbish in Yishun

It's not uncommon for HDB residents to experience frustration with neighbours over laundry, however.

In September, a resident in Yishun surnamed Zhang complained to Shin Min Daily News after litter was thrown from the kitchen window above her flat.

The trash flung out her neighbour's window included bread trimmings, bee hoon and other food remnants, hitting her laundry and staining clothing.

Because the litter thrown was food, it also caused birds to start frequenting her laundry pole, occasionally leaving bird droppings at her window, she said.

Although Zhang and other residents have approached the town council regarding this issue, the neighbours littering didn't stop.

In its reply to Shin Min Daily News about this matter, the Yishun Town Council stated that it had issued advisory letters to those suspected of high-rise littering, warning them against such behaviour.

