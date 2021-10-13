Do not buy: SG Diagnostics ART kits not authorised for self-testing

SINGAPORE - Consumers who bought SG Diagnostics antigen rapid test (ART) kits are urged by the company to return the product.

The kits are authorised by the Health Sciences Authority to be supplied only to professional service providers, such as healthcare institutions and clinics, and are not meant for use by consumers for self-testing at home.

SG Diagnostics made the call to consumers in an advertisement in ST Classifieds on Tuesday (Oct 12) and clarified that the advisory was not due to product quality issues, but a result of unauthorised sales and distribution of the kits.

It wrote: "We strongly urge all those who are trying to sell or distribute our product as home test kit to immediately cease all such actions."

The company's ART kits have popped up for sale on e-commerce platforms like Shopee, Lazada and Carousell, priced at about $18 for a box of two kits.

Listings for group orders were also seen on shopping platform WeBuy.

The Straits Times understands that many listings have been taken down.

When ST called the SG Diagnostics hotline in the advertisement, an operator advised buyers to return the ART kits to their suppliers and ask for a refund. She said that "if necessary", the company will buy the test kits at a flat rate of $6 each.

She added that the company is investigating how the kits ended up for sale on consumer platforms.

For return inquiries, consumers should call the SG Diagnostics hotline on 8030-5766 or e-mail info@sgdiagnostics.com.

ST has contacted HSA and SG Diagnostics for further details.