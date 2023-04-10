'Do you know how many units I have?' Condo resident asks security guard after BMW's wheel clamped

SINGAPORE – Angry that his luxury car had been clamped, a man rages at a security guard at a condominium in Sin Ming Road.

“Do you know how many units I have here?” the man yelled at the guard, even after it was explained to him that his vehicle had been parked illegally.

The incident occurred on April 3, reported Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily News.

A video of the scene was reportedly recorded by the man and shared in a group chat with other condominium residents, one of whom sent the video to Shin Min.

Shin Min said that in the video, the man could be heard asking for the wheel clamp to be removed.

He was also heard in the video allegedly saying: “My son ends school at 1.30pm and there are people like you. I can’t fetch my son. You are only interested in embarrassing people.

“You people like to embarrass others. You are sick. You are so poor, you’d rather die.”

The female resident who sent the video, who asked not to be named, told Shin Min: “Many of us (in the group chat) feel that the security guard is just doing his job, and that he (the male resident) does not need to speak ill of him.”

Responding to the incident, the Union of Security Employees condemned the act of abuse and said it would be in touch with the guard to help him with lodging a police report.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, the union said it was “appalled to learn of yet another incident of an officer being abused whilst performing his duty”.

“Under the amendments to the Private Security Industry Act which came into force in May 2022, there are now enhanced penalties for offences by persons who intentionally cause harassment, alarm or distress, assault or use criminal force on and voluntarily cause hurt to security officers,” it added.

The police said they received a call for assistance at about 1.10pm on April 3. No injuries were reported, and the parties involved were advised on their legal recourse.

https://www.facebook.com/306002662761113

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.