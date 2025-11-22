Dog removed from Seletar West Farmway dies 1 week after trapping operation

One of the three dogs removed from Seletar West Farmway 8 in a trapping operation on Nov 14 has died.

The Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) said in a media statement on Nov 21 that it was saddened by the death of the canine, known as Baby Boy or Fluffy.

Dr Anna Wong, group director of community animal management said that, throughout the week the dog was in the care of AVS, he was "alert and well, albeit walking with a slight limp".

AVS, which is under NParks, also conducted a health check, vaccination, parasite preventatives and blood test for Baby Boy.

The statement further said that Baby Boy was handed over to Causes for Animals Singapore (CAS) at around 11.30am on Nov 21 for rehoming under the Trap-Neuter-Rehome/Release-Manage (TNRM) programme.

Blood tests done by both AVS and a veterinary clinic identified by CAS showed that the dog had moderate anaemia and underlying inflammation.

"We understand that Baby Boy was sent to this private veterinary clinic after he was picked up by CAS. At the clinic, he went into cardiac arrest when placed under sedation," Dr Wong added.

AVS said that it was in touch with CAS to identify the cause of his death through an independent post-mortem examination.

However, CAS shared in a Facebook post on Nov 21 that it "chose not to proceed with a post-mortem, as it would have meant sending him back to AVS — and he’s already been through more than any old farm dog should".

"He could barely stand, and we’re still at a loss over how he was said to have chased anyone," the post added.

CAS said that Baby Boy's cremation would take place the next day, where his feeders would "come together to send him off with dignity".

Bites and chasing

The trapping came to light on Nov 14 after videos were posted by a Facebook user who called it "a cruel and inhumane practice".

In the clips, the canines can be seen being captured by men with poles and aggressively pushed into large dog crates, which prompted angry responses from netizens.

In a media statement following the incident, the AVS shared that it had deployed a contractor to Seletar West Farmway 8 to remove the free-roaming dogs for safety reasons after four dog bite and chasing incidents were reported in the area from May to November.

AVS determined that the amount of force used to capture the dogs was "reasonable" and "within acceptable parameters" considering their history of aggression.

AVS will continue monitoring the dogs to assess their suitability for rehoming under the TNRM programme.

In its Nov 21 statement, AVS added that the other two dogs remain in its care and are doing well.

[[nid:725394]]

drimac@asiaone.com