'The dog will always disturb the kids': Man grooms husky at playground, ignores parent who says its behaviour frightens children

A man has been taking his dog to a playground at Block 38 Upper Boon Keng Road despite the discomfort it causes other residents.

Stomp contributor ST said she has seen the man grooming his husky at the playground on multiple occasions.

To make matters worse, the dog would bark and scare children at the playground, she added.

The Stomp contributor shared photos and a video of the man brushing his dog, which was on a leash, at around 7pm on Nov 12.

She said: "This uncle brought his dog to the playground, tied it to the playground and started to groom it. He was combing the dog and placing the hair on the ground and stairs.

"The dog was scaring the kids as it was barking and trying to chase them. I asked the uncle to go somewhere else but he ignored me."

ST, who has a four-year-old-daughter, said it's not the first time she has tried speaking to the man.

She added: "The dog will always disturb the kids who are playing by barking and trying to chase them. We parents usually take our kids back home when the man comes because we find it dangerous.

"The dog’s hair will be all around the playground too, which is not hygienic at all. My kid is asthmatic so it's not good for her too.

"After the latest incident, my kid is scared of this playground and has been asking me to bring her to other playgrounds.

"I have already raised a police complaint."

This article was first published in Stomp. Permission required for reproduction.