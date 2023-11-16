'Don't big shot': Man confronts Mercedes-Benz driver who went against traffic to park his car

A Mercedes-Benz driver was seen going against traffic to park his car at Joo Chiat Lane on Nov 13.

Another driver confronted and attempted to educate him that the road was for one-way traffic only.

A video of the incident was posted on SG Road Vigilante's Facebook page.

In the video, the cam car driver is heard honking at the Merc driver and telling him: "One way."

When he asked whether he knew the street was one-way only, the Merc driver replied he didn't know and walked away.

The cam car driver shouts after him: "Don't big shot okay, Merc."

He later exits his vehicle to take photos of the Mercedes-Benz before driving away, saying: "You can try to be a big shot but you will definitely get a saman (fine)."

