'What kind of f***ing logic is this': Queue-jumper confronts driver after taking his parking lot in Bedok

If there's one thing sacred to Singaporeans, it's the need to queue.

This queue-jumper, however, might not have gotten the memo when he cut in front of a driver who was waiting for a parking lot in a Bedok carpark in a video uploaded to SG Road Vigilante on Sunday (Nov 5).

In the video, the queue-jumper in a black MPV swerves in front of a driver from the right, before attempting to reverse into a parking lot that was left vacant by another vehicle.

As he edges into the lot, the driver whose queue was jumped starts honking his horn. The duo then wind down their windows and argue.

"You came after me right? You were behind me and you just overtook," the driver whose lot was stolen shouts from his vehicle.

"There's no such thing as a queue, right?" He adds sarcastically.

The queue-jumper responds: "Got queue? I didn't know there was a queue!"

As the man in the MPV reverses into the parking lot, the other driver inches forwards, making it more difficult for the queue-jumper to park.

The latter then points behind the driver, indicating that there were more lots behind that he could park in, instead of pressuring him and obstructing his parking attempt.

After the two park their vehicles, the queue-jumper then leaves his vehicle and walks over to the driver's vehicle, confronting him.

"How would I know you're behind me?" The man questions, defending his actions, while the driver asserts that he was there earlier and was waiting in queue for a lot.

The queue-jumper felt that the driver was persecuting him unfairly, and indignantly states: "What kind of f***ing logic is this?"

The duo then continue to argue as they walk off in the same direction, constantly goading each other with "what" and "what do you want to do".

'Level of self-entitlement as high as price of COE'

Some users sympathised with the driver and his plight, feeling that he deserved the parking lot.

"Many drivers don't know what is called queueing up for parking lots these days," said one. "The level of self-entitlement is as high as the [price of] COE (certificate of entitlement)."

Another commented with evident cynicism: "Nothing wrong, because this is the true Singaporean spirit… it is actually very common behaviour in our society now."

However, many users also felt that the driver had no right to claim that lot as his because he was simply too far away.

"Where got steal your lot?" A user asked. "You chose to wait at that area (further away), he chose to try his luck and go in front of you, [luckily] the car came out and he won."

"So far also your lot? Whole carpark yours, next time wait at gantry… don't let other cars come in," a netizen commented.

Said another: "Might as well wait at the entrance, say the whole carpark is yours."

Other users also felt that queueing need not apply when it comes to parking, opining that it was more so a matter of "luck and fast action".

"If you wait, others will take the lot," a user claimed.

