'Don't get off, don't get off': Woman hurls durian out of bus to stay onboard, gets slammed for bizarre move

As the saying goes, there's a time and place for everything, and carrying durians on public transport isn't one of them.

On December 15, Sgfollowsall shared a user-submitted 38-second video clip on Instagram, revealing an unusual incident.

The video depicts a bus driver addressing two passengers, a middle-aged man and woman, who were reportedly in possession of durians.

The bus driver, having noticed the durians, informed the passengers that carrying them on the bus was not allowed, as reported by Shin Min.

This led the duo to disembark, but just as the man was about to step off, the woman exclaimed: "Don't get out, don't get out."

Instead, she nonchalantly tossed the durian, which was in a plastic bag, out of the bus and onto the streets before returning to her seat.

In the comments section, netizens expressed shock at the careless act.

One netizen pointed out that she should have known better and could now face a fine for littering.

Another mentioned that the woman was simply retaliating in anger.

One user remarked that a more sensible approach would have been for her to alight the bus, enjoy the fruit, and then catch another.

Durians are prohibited on public transport in Singapore as they tend to have a strong pungent smell.

