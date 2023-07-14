Double life: Employer accuses former maid of stealing her jewellery, pretending house was hers

What would you do if you caught your maid living a double life on social media?

Well, one disgruntled employer, with the username Nana on TikTok, decided to take to the social media platform to expose her former maid through a series of videos.

In her videos on Wednesday (July 12), Nana accused her former maid from Myanmar of stealing her clothes, undergarments and jewellery, passing them off as her own on her TikTok and Facebook accounts.

Nana added that her clothes are now damaged as the maid had squeezed into them.

She said that her former employee also posted on TikTok that she was in Singapore for studies, and that the employer's home was her rental flat.

In the comment section, Nana shared that her former maid also used her husband's car to create content on TikTok, subsequently damaging one of the seats.

Treated maid well, bought her gifts

The employer shared that she treated the maid well, and bought gifts for her and took her to restaurants to celebrate her birthdays.

However, the relationship turned sour after Nana caught the maid touching her stuff and lying about it on multiple occasions.

Despite warning her to stop, her former maid continued using her belongings, Nana said, adding that she confronted her three times for stealing from her.

Nana also shared that the maid even tried committing suicide once from the apartment.

According to Instagram account Singapore_incidents, the suicide attempt was triggered after she was allegedly caught stealing the employer's money and expensive facial mask.

Nana said her former maid was eventually sent home.

However, she allegedly refused to take down her content on her social media accounts until Nana said she will lodge a police report.

AsiaOne has contacted Nana for comment, and she has since removed her TikTok videos.

The videos garnered various reactions from netizens with some sharing their own negative experiences with their former maids. One netizen shared that her children's clothes were stolen and sent back to the maid's village.

On the other hand, there were some maids commenting on the situation, posting about how their employers sometimes offer to share their clothes and cosmetics with them.

