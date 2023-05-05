'She's a good person': Employer forgives helper who borrowed over $3,000 from 9 loan sharks

Everyone deserves a second chance.

One woman is willing to keep her domestic helper under her employ, even after finding out that the latter had borrowed money from nine groups of illegal moneylenders, with the amount totalling slightly over $3,000.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, the 49-year-old employer, Yan (not her real name), shared that the Indonesian maid had worked for the family for four years.

Yan was impressed by the hardworking helper and her sense of responsibility, but noticed that things began to change at the start of this year.

"She became very distracted at work and was constantly on her phone," said Yan.

"When questioned, she told me that her older brother was in hospital and needed $3,000 for an operation," she added. Yan lent her the money, thinking that it would be the end of the issue.

But on April 26, Yan received a call from a stranger, who told her to tell her helper to pick up his calls.

Yan received text messages with threatening video clips. PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News

"She claimed that she didn't know the man. Three days later, however, I received a text message stating that my helper had borrowed a sum of money," said Yan.

The message also contained photos of the maid's work permit as well as text conversations between Yan and the helper.

Things escalated a few days later, when Yan received threatening video clips showing homes being splattered with red paint and set on fire. The loan sharks also took photos outside Yan's home and sent them to her.

Upon interrogation, Yan's helper admitted to borrowing about $3,150 from nine loan sharks.

"After repaying over $1,000, she still owed them close to $2,000," Yan said, adding that she brought the maid to make a police report.

In an interview with Shin Min Daily News, the helper claimed that she needed the money for her husband who hoped to get a job in Brunei.

He needed the money to pay for his air ticket as well as the intermediary and lodging fees and pressed her for the cash, she added.

She told the Chinese evening daily that she was introduced to the loan sharks through a friend.

"I didn't know they were illegal moneylenders and didn't expect things to turn out like this, otherwise I would not have borrowed from them," said the helper, who cried and apologised to Yan, Shin Min reported.

The helper also told Yan that she was willing to forgo her salary in order to repay the sum borrowed, if doing so would keep the loan sharks at bay.

Despite the scare, Yan has no intention of sending the maid back to Indonesia.

"She's a good person. I hope to give her a chance. If the loan sharks come again, I will continue to call the police," Yan said.

"At this stage, I just hope my situation will remind employers and agents to warn maids working here against borrowing from illegal moneylenders."

