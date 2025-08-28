Downtown Line: Train service between Bukit Panjang and Beauty World MRT stations resumes

Train service between the Downtown Line's (DTL) Bukit Panjang and Beauty World MRT stations has resumed as the signalling fault has been recovered.

In an updated Facebook post at 7.40am, rail operator SBS Transit said that the fault was recovered at around 7.22am, and that train service was progressively resuming.

Later, at 8.10am, SBS Transit said that normal train service has resumed, adding that free regular and bridging bus services have ceased.

The disruption, which was announced just before 6.40am, did not affect the DTL's train service between Beauty World and Expo.

This is at least the third disruption affecting train services operated by SBS Transit in Aug.

On Aug 12, a power fault resulted in a three-hour disruption on the Northeast Line (NEL), affecting 11 MRT stations between Farrer Park and Punggol Coast.

The Sengkang-Punggol LRT system was also disrupted for 10 hours.

3 days later, on Aug 15, a cable fault between Farmway and Kupang LRT stations in Sengkang tripped power on the LRT system, affecting all 29 stations.

