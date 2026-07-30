'Wheelchairs don't fold': Disabled People's Association, users concerned over LTA's priority bay trial

The conversation over the Land Transport Authority's (LTA) "First to Board, First to Use" trial has evolved beyond strollers and prams, with wheelchair users and disability advocates weighing in their concerns on accessibility needs and wants.

The Disabled People's Association (DPA) said in an Instagram post on Sunday (July 26): "A wheelchair doesn't fold. A stroller usually does."

"For wheelchair users, that bay isn't a preference — it's often the only way to travel accessibly and affordably.

"Better bus designs can serve wheelchair users and parents with strollers. Removing an access need shouldn't be the trade-off," it added.

The "First to Board, First to Use" trial is part of an initiative to make public transport more inclusive for commuters.

From April to September, 10 bus services will have their priority bays become shared for wheelchair users, mobility aid users and parents travelling with children in strollers.

The DPA stressed that the priority bay is not a seat preference but rather, "the only accessible and affordable way" for many wheelchair users to travel.

Wheelchair accessible vehicles are "scarcer, slower to book and far more expensive", it added.

Nonetheless, the post extended empathy to parents with strollers, suggesting bus designs incorporate flexible spaces for strollers and "not remove an access need to solve a comfort problem".

It also highlighted that many wheelchair users first learned about the trial through social media and called for authorities to "consult before the trial" for policies that affect users with diverse mobility needs.

The discussion also comes after a Public Transport Council (PTC) survey released on July 20 identified three key areas for improvement in the public transport network: Bus and train crowding, irregular bus waiting times and uneven MRT air-conditioning.

The survey, which polled 5,505 passengers from August to September in 2025, also found that courtesy and consideration shown by other commuters onboard was a concern.

'A huge part of daily living'

Local singer-songwriter Sky Shen, a wheelchair user with muscular dystrophy, also shared his thoughts about the new policy in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

"Public transport is a huge part of daily living, and is essential for many of us for getting around," said Shen, who also acknowledged LTA's efforts in finding solutions to improve the quality of life for all commuters.

"The new policy will result in wheelchair-users being left behind at bus stops, waiting for extended periods of time, and significantly impacts our ability to participate in normal life — all for (the) 'increased convenience' (of) passengers with strollers, who could have made space so that both parties could take the bus at the same time."

Shen revealed that the issue has been causing him "so much worry" that he felt the need to speak up and sincerely hopes "the feedback will be heard and seriously considered when (LTA) review their policies moving forward".

He added: "This conversation is a sensitive and important one, and one that we must engage in if we want to build a more inclusive home for all."

AsiaOne has reached out to Shen and DPA for more information.

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esther.lam@asiaone.com