DPM Wong to deliver 2024 Budget statement in Parliament on Feb 16

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong will deliver the 2024 Budget statement on Feb 16.

There will be a live television and radio coverage of the statement, and through a live webcast on the Singapore Budget website.

The full Budget statement will be published on the Singapore Budget website after delivery, according to the Ministry of Finance in a statement on Thursday (Dec 28).

Members of the public are also invited to share their views and suggestions for next year's Budget through Reach's microsite until Jan 26.

Reach, the government's feedback unit, will also conduct a physical Listening Point on Jan 23 from 12 to 3pm in Galaxis at One North.

The finance ministry said that they are partnering with the People's Association in digital Ask Kopi Kakis engagement platforms and physical "touchpoints" in the heartlands to seek public views and suggestions till Jan 26.

Details of these sessions can be found at www.go.gov.sg/akksyvb24

