Dr Anjani Sinha confirmed as Trump's ambassador to Singapore in an 'en bloc' vote

AUSTIN — The United States Senate confirmed Dr Anjani Sinha, an orthopaedic surgeon from President Donald Trump's home state of Florida, as the United States ambassador to Singapore in an en bloc vote on Oct 7.

Dr Sinha was among a group of more than 100 nominees voted in with a simple majority after the Republicans changed Senate rules to end Democratic attempts to slowwalk the confirmation of Trump's appointees with a process that dramatically accelerated their confirmation.

Several other appointees critical to Trump's Asia diplomacy were also confirmed in the 51-47 vote. These included nominees for senior State Department positions like Michael DeSombre as Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs and Dr Paul Kapur as his counterpart in charge of South Asian Affairs.

Sergio Gor was confirmed as the Ambassador to India while Sean O'Neill was voted in as Ambassador to Thailand.

Some Democratic Senators objected to the fast-tracking of nominees, naming some as "blindly loyal" to Trump and "unqualified" for the job in speeches in the days leading up to the vote,

A supermajority of 60 votes was previously needed to advance a nomination to a floor vote. The Republicans, who hold 53 seats in the 100-member Senate, pushed through the so-called "nuclear option" on Sept 11 to amend the rules and make a simple majority sufficient.

They also passed a resolution to authorise the confirmation of a group of Trump's nominees at one go to hasten the process. The en bloc vote of October 7 has resulted in the confirmation of the largest group of the nominees to date.

The India-born Dr Sinha, who has practised in New York and Florida, is believed to be close to the Trump family. He was named by Trump as his pick via a Truth Social post on March 11.

"His appreciation for Singapore's role as a financial hub, and his own business expertise — particularly in the life sciences and healthcare sectors — renders him well qualified to serve as US Ambassador to Singapore," the US State Department said in a May 2 report to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

In his testimony before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on July 9, 2025, Sinha said he had a "strong understanding and respect" for the Indo-Pacific region's cultures, people, and values.

"Singapore is our key strategic partner and friend in the Indo-Pacific. Close co-operation with Singapore, along with our other allies and partners in the region, is more critical today than ever before," he said.

However, he came under criticism during the hearing when he struggled to answer questions from Democratic Senator Tammy Duckworth on topics such as the US relationship with Singapore and the city-state's role in South-east Asia.

Dr Sinha is a graduate of MGM Medical School and Delhi University, with a Master's in Orthopedic Surgery. He has been married to Dr Kiki Sinha, a retired anesthesiologist, for 48 years. They have a daughter and son, and three grandchildren.

Singapore's Ambassador to US Lui Tuck Yew told The Straits Times that he looks forward to meeting Dr Sinha and his family.

Before Dr Sinha leaves for Singapore, Trump will sign his official appointment letter and swear him in. The new ambassador will then present his credentials in Singapore and formally assume duties at the US Embassy.

