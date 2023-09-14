The drain's not a toilet: Driver parks car outside Siglap home, brazenly urinates on road

A man was caught on camera peeing outside landed property in the wee hours of Tuesday (Sept 12).

Stomp contributor S shared CCTV footage of the incident that occurred outside her boss's house in the Siglap area, near Upper East Coast Road, at around 12.36am.

In the video, a man and a woman can be seen exiting a car parked outside the property.

The man then urinates over a drain by the roadside while his female companion stands by waiting.

He subsequently appears to check that his car is locked before walking away from the vehicle with the woman.

It is unclear whether the pair are residents in the area.

S told Stomp: "The video is from my boss and shows the guy peeing outside my boss's house.

"As it happened at midnight, we are not sure whether this has happened before. Even if it has happened before, I think my boss might not have been aware. He only just recently changed the CCTV camera setting to detect motion, which was how he was notified of the incident.

"We believe that urinating in public is illegal in Singapore. If I'm not wrong, my boss has already filed a police report online yesterday."

The Stomp contributor is right: public urination is an offence under the Environmental Public Health Act. The penalty is a fine of up to $1,000 for a first offence, and up to $2,000 and $5,000 for the second and third offence respectively.

