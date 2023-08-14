'It smelt like urine': Woman claims uncle threw 'bag of liquid' at her door after she confronted group about their singing

After confronting a group of uncles for causing a ruckus downstairs, one Beach Road resident claims she was harassed by that bunch of men, one who allegedly threw a bag of unknown liquid at her doorstep.

The 45-year-old resident, who wanted to be known as Lily, told Shin Min Daily News that the group of middle-aged men have been gathering at the void deck of Block 6 Beach Road since last year.

"They would play their music till about 10pm every night, and as a result I've been unable to sleep," said the legal professional, who added that their noise in the day also disrupted her work.

Apart from their singing, Lily said that they would also drink and cause a ruckus. On several occasions, she also spotted some middle-aged women who would join the group.

Unable to bear with the noise, Lily told the Chinese daily that she has gone down to tell the uncles to lower their volume. However, she claimed that they cussed at her and threatened to kill her.

The situation eventually escalated on Aug 8, when Lily got into a fight with one of the uncles, who followed her up to her door step.

According to Lily, he yelled at her and banged on her door violently. He also destroyed her window grilles.

"He also put a bag of unknown liquid at my doorstep, it was leaking and it smelt like urine," the woman recounted.

Lily told Shin Min that she has since made a police report.

The police confirmed with the Chinese daily that a report was made and investigations are ongoing.

Shin Min also spoke to some of the shop owners in the vicinity, who were aware of the group of uncles.

One of them, who declined to be named, said that he spotted some of them spitting, peeing and even defecating in public.

Another remarked that the neighbourhood wasn't very safe, and added that his shop was robbed before.

