'Could have been drenched with dirty, smelly water': Shopper narrowly avoids leaking ceiling at Orchard Central basement

Sometimes it pays to be indecisive.

One woman avoided meeting a stinky fate - all because she was "hesitating" about what to eat.

TikTok user Iceicebaby uploaded a video on Saturday (Oct 28) which showed water leaking from the ceiling at the basement of Orchard Central, where Don Don Donki is located.

In the 18-second clip, some staff members from Don Don Donki were rushing to place plastic bags over the products on display.

Some other shoppers were also seen trying to walk through the affected area while avoiding the puddles on the ground.

"A lot of water suddenly spurted out from the ceiling [sic]," wrote the shopper, who said she had been deciding on which bento to buy from the Japanese mart.

"If I went to the self-payment counter just five minutes earlier, I would have been drenched in dirty and smelly water."

Iceicebaby's video has since chalked up more than 135,000 views, with several netizens in the comments wondering where the water came from.

Another user also remarked that the store above Don Don Donki, Tokyu Hands, was also affected by the leakage.

"A lot of smelly sewage water smell," wrote the netizen.

AsiaOne has contacted Iceicebaby and Far East Organization, which owns Orchard Central, for more information.

