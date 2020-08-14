Driven to tears? Sheng Siong employee chided in front of customers

We've all had a rough day or two at work. But what if your bad day was immortalised in a viral video?

A hapless Sheng Siong Supermarket cashier won some online sympathy after footage of her appearing to shed tears while getting an earful from another employee made its rounds on Facebook on Tuesday (August 11).

Posted on Facebook page All Singapore Stuff, the minute-long clip showed a covertly-filmed exchange between the two at the checkout area of one of the supermarket chain's outlets.

The cashier, dressed in blue, dabbed at her eyes with a tissue as the employee in red questioned why she was not able to complete her stocktaking duties.

"When you have no customers, continue counting the cigarettes while you wait for the next customer. Is this so difficult," he asked her in Mandarin.

The cashier protested that she was not able to cope as she still had to serve customers, to which he countered, "You have such a long time over the whole day. You can't finish it in eight hours?"

The video cut off shortly after the cashier continued to voice her objections plaintively and the second employee, seemingly frustrated, asked her, "So, what do you want to do?"

The video, which has been viewed over 212,000 times at the time of writing, sparked over 1,300 comments, many of which sympathised with the woman and criticised the man for lecturing her in the middle of the store for all and sundry to hear.

However, some also felt that he had not been overly harsh on her.

AsiaOne has reached out to Sheng Siong Supermarket for more information.

