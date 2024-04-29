Driver allegedly involved in hit-and-run of 12-year-old girl gets into second accident minutes later, arrested after refusing breath test

A suspected drunk driver who was allegedly involved in two accidents on the morning of Jan 4 was arrested after he refused to take a breathalyser test.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the police said they were alerted to a hit-and-run accident involving a car and a 12-year-old girl at the junction of Neil Road and Cantonment Road at 6.20am that day.

Four minutes later, they got another report about an accident involving a car along the CTE.

As it turns out, it was the same car in both accidents.

Dashcam footage of the hit-and-run accident captured by the driver behind the alleged car was posted by Facebook group SG Road Vigilante on Thursday (April 25).

It shows a black BMW car making a right turn at the junction and hitting a girl who was crossing the road. The car drives off without stopping.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, the girl's 47-year-old mother, surnamed Yao, said her daughter was on the way to school.

"The driver of the car behind alighted to help, took my daughter to the void deck of a nearby block and notified us," she recounted.

Yao said her daughter sustained abrasions and was hospitalised for three days.

The police told AsiaOne that the girl was conveyed conscious to the hospital before they arrived at the scene.

Driver gets into another accident minutes later

At 6.24am that day, the police were alerted to an accident involving a car along the CTE towards the SLE.

Follow-up investigations ascertained that the car was allegedly involved in the earlier hit-and-run accident.

Suspecting that the 28-year-old male driver had been drink-driving, Traffic Police (TP) officers who responded to the second accident sought to obtain for a breath specimen, said the police.

When he refused, he was arrested.

The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries but also refused to provide his blood sample when he was there.

The police told AsiaOne the TP commenced investigations into both accidents on the same day for the offences of dangerous driving causing hurt, failing to stop after an accident, failing to render assistance to the injured, careless driving, as well as failing to provide breath specimen and blood specimens.

The TP has also contacted the girl's mother to update her on the status of investigations.

