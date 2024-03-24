Hit-and-run accident near Geylang: 2 hospitalised while driver who left behind license plate is still at large

Two were taken to hospital after a hit-and-run accident on Saturday night (March 23).

A Facebook video circulating online shows two pedestrians who got hit by a car and got sent flying upon impact. In the video posted by SG Road Vigilante, the car can be seen slowing down a little before driving off, leaving one of the victims lying motionless on the road.

In the same video, dash cam footage provided by another driver at the scene, showed the hit-and-run driver's license plate on the floor.

Both victims were admitted to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Speaking to AsiaOne, the police stated that a 51-year-old male pedestrian and a 32-year-old female pedestrian were conscious when conveyed to the hospital.

The police were alerted to the hit-and-run accident along Sims Avenue towards Sims Avenue East, near Geylang, on March 23 at about 11.40pm

Efforts to trace the driver are underway and police investigations are ongoing.

Under the comment section of the Facebook video, netizens were quick to react with some talking about the pedestrians' lack of road safety with one commenting that the accident could have been avoided.

On the other hand, most netizens commented on the driver's lack of responsibility while wishing the pedestrians well.

Others mentioned that jaywalking in the area was common and that pedestrians should be careful when crossing due to vehicles "coming from all directions".

