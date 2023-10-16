Driver allegedly loses control of car, crashes into wall at Pasir Ris condo

A black car crashed into the perimeter wall of a condominium in Pasir Ris after its driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle.

The accident occurred at about 10.15pm last Saturday (Oct 14), reported Shin Min Daily News.

A photo posted on social media showed a traffic police officer standing near the car that rammed a hole in the Sea Esta's perimeter wall.

"This is what happened at Sea Esta condo last night," wrote the photo's caption.

When Shin Min visited the scene on Sunday, reporters noted that the damaged part of the wall, measuring 2.4m wide, had been cordoned off.

Some fragments from the car were scattered on the ground, along with rubble from the wall.

A resident surnamed Wu told the Chinese daily that he heard a deafening crash on the night of the accident, which frightened his mother and made her scream.

"We later found out that a car had crashed into the perimeter wall. My house is in the building next to the accident scene, but I didn't see the driver nor the passenger," said Wu.

Another resident told Shin Min that he saw some police officers at the accident site when he returning home on Saturday night. The 46-year-old also spotted a tow truck moving the black car away.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to a traffic accident at the junction of Pasir Ris Rise and Jalan Loyang Besar on Saturday.

SCDF assessed two persons for minor injuries but the both refused to be taken to hospital.

READ ALSO: Carpooling: Man accidentally drives car into swimming pool at Hillview condo during downpour

claudiatan@asiaone.com