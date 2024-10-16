Driver allegedly loses control of car, hits taxi and then lamp post in Hougang

Two men were rushed to the hospital after the driver of a white car allegedly lost control, hit a taxi and collided with a lamp post outside Hougang Neighhourhood Police Centre.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the accident at about 9.30pm on Tuesday (Oct 15), which occurred near the junction of Hougang Avenue 9 and Hougang Avenue 4.

The driver of the white car was a 59-year-old male while the taxi driver was a 53-year-old male.

When interviewed about the accident, 60-year-old Hougang resident Chen Meixiu told Shin Min Daily News she heard a loud crash from her residence.

Looking out of her window, she saw that the white car had crashed into the lamp post. There was also a taxi parked near the accident site.

The front of the white car was badly dented from the impact of the collision. One of the taxi's tyres almost fell off, reported the Chinese daily.

Chen also saw three ambulances at the scene, and one person lying on the ground.

Another resident who declined to be named told Shin Min that the white car was moving against traffic.

"When I passed by [the accident scene], I saw a man lying on the ground. I think he's the driver of the white car. Luckily he looked alright," said the resident.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, SCDF said that one driver was taken to Sengkang General Hospital while the other was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Both men were conscious when they were taken to the hospital.

Two other individuals were assessed on-site for minor injuries but refused to be taken to the hospital.

The 59-year-old driver is assisting with police investigations.

