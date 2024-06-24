Driver and 2 passengers abandon rental car and flee after avoiding police roadblock

While trying to avoid a police roadblock, the driver of a rental car lost control of the vehicle and mounted the kerb onto the pavement and grass verge.

He and another man then got out of the car and ran off. Another passenger, a woman, also attempted to flee, but was stopped by passers-by.

The drama was captured in pictures posted to Facebook group SG Road Vigilante on Monday (June 24), which show the vehicle from carsharing platform BlueSG on the grass verge along Boon Keng Road. It does not look visibly damaged.

According to the post, the incident happened at about 4.30am on Monday. Three people exited the car afterwards. Two men, one of whom was the driver, ran off and left behind a female passenger, who was restrained by passers-by.

The woman remained seated on the ground until she was handed over to the police. The two men were later nabbed and taken back to the scene for questioning about 1.5 hours later, according to the post.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said officers were conducting a roadblock along Whampoa East at about 4.55am on Monday, when a car stopped and reversed away from the roadblock point. The driver and his passengers then abandoned the vehicle along Boon Keng Road.

A 30-year-old male driver was subsequently arrested for evasion of roadblock and suspected driving while under the influence of drug or intoxicating substances. His 18-year-old male passenger and 15-year-old female passenger were arrested for suspected drug-related offences, which have been referred to the Central Narcotics Bureau.

The 15-year-old female passenger was also conveyed conscious to the hospital.

Investigations are ongoing.

Referring to the incident in a Facebook post on Monday morning, MP for Jalan Besar GRC Heng Chee How wrote:

"I assure our residents in the area that there is no threat to their security arising from this incident and thank the police for their swift action in apprehending the suspects."

