Driver and passenger flee after their Mercedes crashes into tree and overturns

After a driver and his passenger were rescued from their overturned vehicle, the pair fled the scene, leaving their damaged car at the scene.

Their blue Mercedes-Benz car had crashed into a tree and overturned near the junction of Queen Street and Middle Road at 1:55am today (Oct 17), reported Shin Min Daily News.

An eyewitness surnamed Xu, told the Chinese evening daily that the car was turning into the street from the direction of a nearby bar when it rammed into the tree.

She then saw a group of four or five men, whom she believed to be employees of a bar, rush forward to help to flip the overturned car. They eventually rescued a male driver and a female passenger in the car.

"Both of them looked drunk and reeked heavily of alcohol," she recalled.

Xu revealed that she heard the men calling out their names and remarking in Hokkien that they were drunk, leading her to believe that the pair frequent the bar.

According to her, two of the men from the group spoke with the pair before bringing them to a nearby taxi stand, where they reportedly boarded a cab and left the scene.

"When the ambulance and police arrived afterwards, they had already left," she said.

The police are looking for the pair, according to Shin Min.

Xu added that the car was travelling at a relatively high speed, and nearly collided with a female food delivery rider.

"I heard her say that if she had drove faster, she would have been knocked down," Xu recounted.

A photo that she took after the accident showed the vehicle parked on the sidewalk, with some grass shreds and tree bark scattered on the ground nearby.

The front airbag in the car was deployed and multiple dents and scratches were seen on the body of the car.

An employee at a nearby hotel told Shin Min that they had heard a loud noise in the early morning but did not pay much attention to it.

"There are numerous bars nearby, and we often see drunk customers," said the employee.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force were alerted to the incident on Tuesday morning.

SCDF's assistance was not required, and police investigations are ongoing.

