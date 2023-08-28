Driver arrested after trailer appears to hit height barrier along MCE

A 43-year-old man was arrested after driving a trailer which appeared to have breached the height limit on the Marina Coastal Expressway (MCE), reported The Straits Times.

A 10-second clip of the incident was shared on Singapore Road Accident Facebook page on Sunday (Aug 27) where a stationary trailer carrying metal structures can be seen stuck below the height barrier.

Two police cars can also be seen in the video.

The police said they were alerted to the incident of a low-bed trailer being stuck at MCE at about 5.10am last Tuesday.

The police added that investigations are ongoing and no injuries were reported.

ALSO READ: Driver dies in PIE accident with trailer truck that trapped him in seat