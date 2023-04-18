Driver dies in PIE accident with trailer truck that trapped him in seat

An accident along the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) on Monday (April 17), involving a van and a trailer truck, resulted in the death of a 26-year-old driver from moving company Shalom Movers.

This accident took place along the PIE towards Tuas before the Pioneer Road North exit at around 2.35pm.

A five-second video circulating on messaging platforms on Monday evening showed a van with its driver's cabin crushed against the rear of the trailer truck.

The van was bearing the Shalom Movers logo.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that the driver of the vehicle had to be extricated using hydraulic rescue equipment after he was found trapped in his seat, reported The Straits Times on Tuesday.

The man was then rushed to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital but died later from his injuries.

One other person was also taken to the hospital after the accident.

Shalom Movers' chief operating officer Gabriel Lam told The Straits Times that one of the company's employees died in the accident.

"We are in contact with the next of kin of our fallen colleague and will provide all the necessary assistance during this very difficult time," he said.

"Shalom Movers will also provide its fullest assistance with all relevant investigations."

AsiaOne has reached out to SCDF and the police for comment.

