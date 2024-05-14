Driver arrested after van carrying contraband cigarettes crashes in Aljunied

SINGAPORE - A man was arrested on the afternoon of May 12, following an accident in Aljunied Road involving a van carrying contraband cigarettes.

In a video of the accident that is circulating online, a light-coloured van is seen partially lodged in an uncovered roadside drain, after it seemingly crashed through the roadside railings. At least eight cardboard boxes can be seen on the pavement behind the van, with police officers and at least three police cars at the scene.

The police said they were alerted at about 3.10pm on May 12 to the accident in Aljunied Road, in the direction of Lorong 22 Geylang before Merpati Road.

They added that a 44-year-old male van driver was conscious when taken to the hospital. He was arrested for traffic-related offences.

The Straits Times understands that the driver was not found at the scene of the accident, but was located nearby.

When contacted, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was notified of the accident at about 4.40pm, and took one person to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Separately, the Singapore Customs told ST that it was alerted by the police to an incident involving a van containing duty-unpaid cigarettes in Aljunied Road.

Investigations by the police and Singapore Customs are ongoing.

