'Driver deserves the treatment': Man called out for posting video of jaywalker kicking his car at Pasir Panjang

Even though jaywalking is against the law, one brazen man certainly thought little of it.

In fact, he even got violent after a driver honked at him for the deed.

The incident, which occurred on Nov 25, was uploaded onto SG Road Vigilante's YouTube page yesterday (Nov 29).

The driver had attempted a left turn on a road at Pasir Panjang when the pedestrian jaywalked in front of the vehicle.

In response, the driver honked at him. However, instead of being apologetic, the man turned aggressive.

"When I horned him, he got mad and started to swear at me, refusing to move," the driver recounted in that SG Road Vigilante post.

It didn't stop there. As the driver continued to honk at the pedestrian, he walked up to the vehicle and kicked it before continuing to point and shout at the driver.

Just as the car was about to drive off, the man also hit the bonnet.

"Drove off before things escalated further," said the driver.

In the comments thread however, some netizens said that the "driver deserved the treatment" and that the latter should have just waited and let the man cross the road.

Another added that if he was the pedestrian, he would have kicked the driver's car wing mirror off for honking at him.

However, some sided with the jaywalker with one netizen saying that the driver's honking may have been too aggressive, which explained the pedestrian's reaction.

Others said that the jaywalker should consider himself lucky as the driver didn't react aggressively towards the jaywalker for hitting his car.

In a reply to a Parliamentary question on jaywalking and measures to deter jaywalking by then MP Lee Bee Wah in February 2020, Sun Xueling, then Senior Parliamentary Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, said that the Traffic Police (TP) detected about 2,500 jaywalking violations in 2019.

"TP regularly conducts enforcement operations at accident-prone locations and jaywalking hotspots," she had said.

"Under the Road Traffic Act, it is an offence for pedestrians to fail to cross at a pedestrian crossing. The composition sum for this offence was raised from $20 to $50 on April 1, 2019."

