Driver taken to hospital after crane topples and crushes van in Sengkang

SINGAPORE — A crane involved in works at a construction site in Sengkang toppled over and fell on a van.

The accident took place on the afternoon of April 9 in Punggol Road, near the junction of Compassvale Street.

In a photograph taken by a Straits Times reader, the fallen crane can be seen lying on its side, with its boom stretching across the width of the road and resting on a white van, which appeared crushed by the impact.

Emergency medical services were seen at the accident site.

Responding to queries from The Straits Times, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the accident at 4.55pm which took place at the junction of Punggol Road and Compassvale Street.

One person was taken to Sengkang General Hospital, SCDF said.

Housewife Mdm Tan told ST she was at home when she heard a loud crash,

The 60-year-old said: "Following that I heard a lot of whistles. So I came out to see what happened. Very lucky that only one vehicle got damaged."

Another resident, Mr Lim, 60, a private-hire driver who did not give his full name, said he heard a loud bang, and went to his window to see what had happened.

He said: "We are used to construction sounds here because of the work that is going on but this was exceptionally loud.

"I saw the driver crawling out to the opposite side of the road... It was fortunate he wasn't hit."

Eyewitnesses The Straits Times spoke to said the crane was being loaded up onto a trailer truck when it somehow toppled over and fell. No one was in the crane's cabin when the accident took place.

There were about five police cars at the accident site and numerous police motorcycles were blocking the road.

The worksite comes under national water agency PUB, according to a notice seen on hoardings.

The Straits Times has contacted the police, PUB and the Manpower Ministry for more information.

This is a developing story.

ALSO READ: Student injured in Simei accident claims driver scolded her after collision

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.