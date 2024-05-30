Driver who rammed into cars in Admiralty charged; has weapons in vehicle, drugs in urine

The driver of a Mitsubishi Lancer who rammed into multiple vehicles in Admiralty while attempting to flee from police officers on Tuesday (May 28) has been charged in court.

Muhammad Idris Musbah, 36, was arrested for suspected rash conduct, possession of weapons and drug-related offences, according to a police press statement on Wednesday.

Following the arrest, a baton, knuckle duster, pocket knife, bank card, seven cash cards, substances believed to be controlled drugs, as well as drug paraphernalia were found in the vehicle.

It was later determined that Idris was also wanted by the police and CNB for multiple offences.

Preliminary investigations by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) also revealed that his urine tested positive for controlled drugs.

In court on Thursday, Idris was slapped with 12 charges ranging from drug possession, operating machinery rashly to possessing a knuckleduster, CNA reported. He said he would be claiming trial to one of the charges — unlawful assembly with a deadly weapon.

In their statement, the police said that they received a call for assistance at the junction of Admiralty Road and Marsiling Lane at about 5.50pm on Tuesday.

Upon arrival, officers spotted a male driver "attempting to manoeuvre his car out of stationary traffic, and arrested him after a short scuffle".

To facilitate further investigations into other offences, the police are also seeking to remand the man in custody, including driving without a valid driving licence, fraudulent possession of property and carrying a truncheon in a public place.

An individual found guilty of rash conduct with respect to any machinery under his possession faces imprisonment of up to a year, a fine of up to $5,000, or both.

Possession of an offensive weapon is punishable with a jail term of up to three years and six strokes of the cane, or more.

For possession of a scheduled weapon, Idris could face up to an imprisonment of up to five years and at least six strokes of the cane.

The police, in their statement, reiterated their "zero tolerance" stance for "brazen and reckless acts which could have potentially caused harm to members of the public, road users as well police officers".

khooyihang@asiaone.com